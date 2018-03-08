1 killed in deputy involved shooting in Shelby County

East Texas authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed following a hostage situation earlier this week in Shelby County.

Louis Troy Risinger, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace, according to a news release by Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Tuesday, March 6 in Shelbyville on County Road 2798. SCSO deputies responded to the residence of the reported hostage situation just after 10 p.m.

Risinger exited the home with a firearm and was shot after refusing to drop his weapon when asked by deputies.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Rangers were notified and are assisting with the investigation.

This incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

