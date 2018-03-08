Police: Body of 7-month-old found

NORMAN, OK (KSLA) — A Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed that the body of a 7-month-old believed to be Jody Minjarez has been found in Oklahoma City.

His father, 31-year-old Victor Minjarez was taken into custody over 12 hours ago. He was arrested on murder charges.

UPDATE: The body of a child believed to be 7-month-old Jody Minjarez was located at the residence in OKC where 31YO Victor Minjarez was taken into custody. @OKCPD is the lead agency on these investigations as they occurred in their jurisdiction. — Norman Police (@normanokpd) March 8, 2018

According to KWSO, Minjarez took the child after violently attacking the boy's mother on Feb. 19. The mother was issued a protective order against Minjarez that ordered her to return the child. However, Minjarez texted a friend to tell Jody's mother her "she would never see the child again."

An Amber Alert was canceled after Minjarez was taken into custody.

