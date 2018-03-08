Police: Body of 7-month-old found - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Police: Body of 7-month-old found

Posted by KSLA Staff
7-month-old Jody Minjarez (Source: Norman PD) 7-month-old Jody Minjarez (Source: Norman PD)

NORMAN, OK (KSLA) — A Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed that the body of a 7-month-old believed to be Jody Minjarez has been found in Oklahoma City.

His father, 31-year-old Victor Minjarez was taken into custody over 12 hours ago. He was arrested on murder charges.

According to KWSO, Minjarez took the child after violently attacking the boy's mother on Feb. 19. The mother was issued a protective order against Minjarez that ordered her to return the child. However, Minjarez texted a friend to tell Jody's mother her "she would never see the child again." 

An Amber Alert was canceled after Minjarez was taken into custody.

