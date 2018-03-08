SPD searching for man breaking into truck

Shreveport police are asking the public for help in identifying who broke into a truck on Monday afternoon.

It happened at J&J Technical Services in the 5200 block of Hollywood Avenue, according to Shreveport police.

When speaking to the victim, it was learned that a man, armed with a brick, tossed it through a window and crawled through, stealing valuables from the vehicle.

He then left the scene, walking off on foot, after reviewing video footage.

Police say it's likely that the burglar lives nearby as they did not see a vehicle near the scene.

Anyone with information is asked Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.