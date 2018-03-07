Bossier City teen Garrett Jacobs competes on 'American Idol'

"I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me," Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs says. (Source: KSLA News 12)

ArkLaTex viewers of "American Idol" may see a familiar face when the talent show's season premieres next week.

He's Benton High senior Garrett Jacobs.

The 18-year-old Bossier City resident likes sports and hanging out with family members and has always loved music.

"I can't remember when there was a time when I wasn't humming or had a song in my head."

When he heard that "American Idol" was coming back to TV and that that auditions were being held in Shreveport, Jacobs sent in an online video.

"I really like blues rock. I'd say my style is if Bill Withers and Chris Stapleton had a baby, that's me."

Jacobs got a call from producers and eventually an opportunity to audition before Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"I could hear the person auditioning before I went in," Jacobs recalled. "So I'm sitting here and this suspense is just building and building.

"As soon as they say it's go time, I'm like, 'I'm ready to do this. I've prepared for this'," he continued.

"My audition was really fun. I had a blast. I just had fun with it."

Spoiler Alert: A promo for the show shows Jacobs calling his grandmother Honey to tell her he made it through to Hollywood.

"I'm sitting here with three celebrities that are super legendary in music, and I'm Facetiming my grandmother with them. It was just a surreal experience."

Jacobs said he's always felt confident in his talent. Now he's just taking advantage of the opportunity he's been given to show it off on national television.

"I'm going to put the best version of me out there, in front and glorify God while doing it.

"And if God wants me to go through, I'll go through. If I don't go through, it's God's will and He has other plans for me."

His audition will air Monday.

Follow Jacobs on Twitter: @garrett_jacobs

Facebook: Garrett Jacobs Music

Instagram: garrett.jacobs

