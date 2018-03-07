Sabine coroner identifies man killed in head-on collision

The coroner says the man driving a Ford Focus crossed the center line hitting the 18-wheeler head-on. (Source: Ron Rivers/Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner)

At least 1 person dead after crash in Sabine Parish. (Source: Ron Rivers/Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner)

The Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner has identified the person killed in a head-on collision Wednesday evening in Sabine Parish.

He is identified as 31-year-old Bradley Webb from Many, LA.

The crash happened on LA 6 and LA 476 around 4:30 p.m.

Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers says Webb was driving a Ford Focus when he crossed the center line hitting the 18-wheeler head-on.

It is unclear how many other people were involved in the crash, but their injuries are minor.

Rivers says two other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

All lanes on both highways are closed near the crash.

The roads are expected to reopen around 10 p.m., according to Rivers.

Louisiana State Police are on the scene investigating the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.