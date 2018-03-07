Man charged with 4th DWI after crashing into ditch

A Bossier City man is behind bars charged with his fourth DWI after crashing his car into a ditch on Monday.

Bossier City police responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Barksdale Boulevard and Sunflower Road where 33-year-old Christian Uriarte reportedly ran his vehicle off the road into a ditch.

Police say Uriarte seems intoxicated when officers made contact with him.

He refused all sobriety tests including a breathalyzer and was booked into the Bossier City Jail for DWI fourth offense.

His bond is set for $25,000.

