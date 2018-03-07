SFD K-9 dies after 9 years with search and rescue team

One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
The porn star who has said she an affair with President Donald Trump is appearing at a Myrtle Beach strip club Wednesday, one day after she filed a lawsuit to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she said she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
While she knew the call was a scam, she played along long enough to let the scammer know - he’d been had. And this wasn't the first time...More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
A service was held Tuesday for Dean Jarrell after he died on Friday. This is one of 167 flu deaths in South Carolina this season.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
Amazon Echo users say the device's voice assistant, Alexa, has been randomly laughing and it's sort of terrifying, multiple media outlets report.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
A number federal agents could be seen loading plastic tubs and dozens of boxes labeled as evidence onto a rental truck.More >>
A number federal agents could be seen loading plastic tubs and dozens of boxes labeled as evidence onto a rental truck.More >>