SFD K-9 dies after 9 years with search and rescue team

Tracker, black lab, along with his handler Fire Engine Rick Morrow. (Source: Shreveport Fire Department)

After 9 years of loyal service, the Shreveport Fire Department lost a valuable member of a team Wednesday morning.

SFD Search and Rescue K-9, Tracker, was put to sleep due to health reason.

Tracker faithfully served the people of Shreveport and surrounding areas from March 2005 until his retirement from active service in 2014.

During Trackers 9 years of service to the department, he was deployed on many missions as part of the SFD Search and Rescue team.

Tracker was credited for safely recovering 5 people, three of which were children, named 2008 Louisiana Pet of the Year and deployed to Tuscaloosa, AL, in 2011 with the Louisiana USAR Taskforce.

The black lab was a live search dog and was certified by the National Association for Search and Rescue (NASAR) as a Wilderness Live Search Dog.

Fire Engineer Rick Morrow is Tracker’s handler. He has been the sole handler for Tracker since his service to Shreveport.

After Tracker’s retirement, he lived with Engineer Morrow.

Tracker will be buried with full fire department honors at the SFD K-9 Cemetery located at Shreveport Fire and Police Academy.

The date for services has not been determined.

