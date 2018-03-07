Shreveport street renamed in honor of pastor's slain son, Larry Brandon III

Larry Lawrence Brandon III was fatally shot in March 2009.

Nine years after his death, Shreveport leaders have voted to change 1 Westwood Circle to Larry Brandon III Circle.

The unveiling was held Wednesday near the Larry L. Brandon Transitioning Home for Boys.

"I think that's a blessing that needed to happen. It should have happened," Shreveporter resident Jimmy Wilson said.

The street in the city's Mooretown neighborhood was renamed after the boys transitional home for homeless boys founded by Bishop Larry L. Brandon.

"I love the word transitional because that means that this is not somewhere that they're going to be stuck in," Caddo Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said.

"But this is going to prepare them for greater things in life."

The transitional home officially opened its doors to homeless boys ages 13-18 in January 2017.

Over a year later, city leaders say the home has been a great asset.

"The neighbors around here were happy to have something to take this building, first of all, because it was empty," Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman said.

"And to go in there and do the renovations that they did and to have something positive in their neighborhood, they were happy to have it here."

Brandon said the home's first year came with some learning curves.

"This first year has been nothing short of challenging, but I look at challenges as opportunities. And it's certainly been a great opportunity," he said.

"We're really working hard. And when I say challenges, that's as it relates to the financial support and the backing."

Seven boys live in the home.

Wilson, the Mooretown resident, wishes there were more.

"You got a lot of young men walking around here, Dads not present, that need some mentoring. They need some men advice. And I think that would be a good place for them to start."

The renaming of city streets has to be voted on by Shreveport City Council members.

In this instance, that vote was 6-1 with one council member absent.

