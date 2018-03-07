Drug sting in east Shreveport results in 26 facing charges

Of the 26 people facing charges, a dozen were booked into Caddo Correctional Center on drug charges. Two others also were booked into the lockup, one for outstanding warrants and the other on a charge of pandering. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Twenty-six people face charges as a result of a two-day drug operation in east Shreveport.

Among them are residents of Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes.

Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit on Thursday and Friday also seized:

$2,662 worth (266.2 grams) of marijuana

$1,068 worth (8.9 grams) of methamphetamine

$20 worth (0.4 of a gram) of crack cocaine.

$20 worth (2 doses) of Xanax

The street value of the drugs totals $3,770.

Booked into Caddo Correctional Center on drug charges were:

Dustin Anderson, 17, of Bossier City, possession of marijuana Daniel Andrews, 40, of Shreveport, possession of methamphetamine; Alma Brown, 42, of Mooringsport, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana Dayton Clark, 17, of Shreveport, possession of marijuana Christine Griffin, 58, of Greenwood, possession of crack cocaine Zachary Wyatt Griffin, 29, of Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine and possession of crack cocaine Jeremiah Hall, 29, of Keithville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Xanax Damon Jones, 45, of Stonewall, possession of methamphetamine Jerry Alvis Oliver Jr., 46, of Mooringsport, possession of methamphetamine, safety belt use and driving under suspension. David Kline Schumann, 46, of Greenwood, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute Jasonta Temple, 37, of Shreveport, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute Grace Whitman, 17, of Bossier City, possession of marijuana

Also booked into Caddo Correctional were 39-year-old Rajohn Chatman, of Shreveport, on a charge of pandering, and 36-year-old Rebecca Lynn Parker, of Keithville, on one count of theft and as an in-state fugitive.

Parker, Oliver, Schumann and Zachary Wyatt Griffin remained in Caddo Correctional on Wednesday, booking records show.

Jessica Sullivan, 32, of Keithville, was booked into Shreveport City Jail on outstanding warrants.

Agents also issued summonses for possession of marijuana to:

Abd Alrahman Ibrahim, 19, of Shreveport Labrian Babers, 32, of Shreveport George Eiland, 55, of Haughton Carlos Gomez, 42, of Shreveport Thomas Johnston, 34, of Shreveport Geral Juniel, 33, of Shreveport Bryan Landman, 44, of Shreveport Devon McCune, 19, of Gloster Jessica Moschino, 19, of Stonewall Shacoria Pye, 19, of Shreveport Sheldon Welker, 18, of Shreveport

Helping narcotics agents with the operation were the Caddo Sheriff’s Office's K-9 unit and warrants and transportation divisions, the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations at Barksdale Air Force Base and Shreveport Police Department's vice and traffic enforcement units.

