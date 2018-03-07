ATF agents swarm house, seize guns in East Texas

Guns could be seen among the items seized from the residence in Hooks, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

ATF agents load boxes labeled as evidence onto a rental truck the afternoon of March 7 in Hooks, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

ATF agents box firearms seized in a raid the afternoon of March 7 at a house in Hooks, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A number federal agents took part in a raid Wednesday afternoon in East Texas.

Plastic tubs and dozens of boxes labeled as evidence were being loaded onto a rental truck in the Bowie County city of Hooks just west of Texarkana.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the seizures at a residence on Avenue D.

Guns could be seen among items seized and packaged for transport.

Bowie County, Texas, and Hooks authorities say they are not involved in the raid.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

