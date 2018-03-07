Bossier City approves flu decontamination machines

The Sports Commission says Bossier City will host the state wrestling tournament for another year, power boat races, bass tournaments and will be a regional site for the junior college basketball tournament in 2019 and 2020.

The Bossier City Sports Commission unveiled plans March 6 for several events, including the state wrestling tournament for another year. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Expect more sporting events to come to Bossier City, panel says

Bossier City Council is getting 5 new AeroClave machines. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Bossier City Council is getting five new AeroClave machines to disinfect city buildings from the flu.

The City Council approved the move on March 6.

The machines are designed to spray a hospital-grade disinfectant to help people who work in city buildings like fire stations and ambulances stay clear of the flu and other infectious diseases.

