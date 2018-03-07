Zearn math Chromebooks inspire school fundraiser to buy more

There's a new way grade school students are learning about math. And according to local educators the Zearn math curriculum is already making a big difference in the classroom.

In fact, it's going so well that a Bossier City elementary school is planning its biggest ever fundraiser this week to buy more of the Chromebooks required for the educational program.

"Okay, if we kept counting we would say zero six, one six," instructed Amanda Henderson at the front of her classroom, while speaking to a small group of students.

We caught up with Henderson as she was teaching the Zearn math program to her 3rd grade students at Sun City Elementary in Bossier City.

She explained, "It's exposing them to tons of different strategies and ways of doing the same thing because every child doesn't learn the same way."

Zearn uses animated video demonstrations, precise language and what's called 'rich manipulatives,' objects students can touch and move around, to help understand math concepts, all learning at their own pace.

"If they're not getting it as I'm teaching it, there may be a way that the teacher in the math chat words it that, you know, they may catch on better or maybe just seeing it," added Henderson.

Each student uses a Zearn Chromebook. But Sun City needs more. They currently have 225 Chromebooks for their 600 students.

They're hoping to get up to a round number of about 300 of those chromebooks. Each one costs $231. So buying 75 of them means Sun City must raise $17,300.

That brings us to the principal's office where hundreds of donated items are stacking up to be sold in a silent auction Thursday.

"We're gonna do it. And our parents have supported this school. We have a very good parent system here that works with the school," said principal Kim Tuminello. She told us it's just one of many fundraisers planned to buy more chromebooks.

The silent auction, spaghetti dinner and book fair gets underway at 4:30 Thursday afternoon, March 8 at Sun City Elementary. It runs through 7-o'clock, with auction bids ending by 6:30 p.m.

The school is located at:

4230 Van Deeman Street,

Bossier City, LA 71112

