Career fairs springing up throughout NWLA, fueling optimism among job seekers

Good news if you are looking for a job or maybe looking for a better job. Career fairs are springing up across Northwest Louisiana, which experts say is a win-win for everyone.

State figures show 3,000 more people work in Northwest Louisiana now than they did a year ago. The unemployment rate in Northwest Louisiana is now at 4.3% (December 2017) — a more than 1% drop from the year before at 5.7%.

The bottom line according to experts — there's a better chance of finding a good job right now.

"We had 30 employees here when we first launched and we’re now up to 150 and we’re seeing that the demand is actually needing us to continue to grow that workforce, and we’re excited to add more people onto our team," said Addison Killebrew.

Killebrew runs the food delivery app Waitr in Shreveport-Bossier. He spent Wednesday at the Louisiana Workforce Commission office looking to fill positions.

"It’s really cool that this environment, this area can support a tech startup like this," Killebrew explained. "It allows us to continue to grow, that we have a viable workforce who can jump in a make things happen."

He's not alone. In Bossier City, there are nearly a half a dozen job fairs taking place just this month.

"There’s a lot of hype going on in Bossier right now and we are very proud," said Katie Theroit, Director of Business Development/Investor Relations for the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. "Not only with new businesses that are coming in and choosing to expand here and relocate here, but existing businesses, businesses that have already been here for years and they want to expand and grow."

Those jobs that are not exclusive to one side of the Red River.

"Shreveport-Bossier is kind of like one big city because the commute is so easy," explained Jacques Lasseigne at the Louisiana Workforce Commission office in Shreveport. He describes the current job market as a win-win for everyone.

"Of course the tax thing that just hit, companies can have money now to invest and expand there’s optimism right now," Lasseigne said. "When it’s like this, people start quitting their job to look for a better job, so there’s a lot of movement in some parts of the country. I don’t think it’s hit us here yet, but the lower the rate goes the more people are looking because it’s a supply and demand factor the lower the rate goes my demand goes up because the company will pay more money."

Below are some upcoming job fairs in Bossier City:

BPCC Nursing and Allied Health Graduate Career Fair

Thursday, March 22

12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Nursing and Allied Health Building

Building H, First Floor

6220 E. Texas St.

Bossier City, LA



Virginia College Career Fair

Friday, March 23

10:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2950 E Texas St. Ste. C

Bossier City, LA



Career Fair - The Blake at Bossier City

Tuesday, March 27

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bossier Parish Library Historical Center

2206 Beckett St.

Bossier City, LA

