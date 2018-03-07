TTPD searching for 19-year-old charged with aggravated robbery

Officers in Texarkana Texas are searching for a young man accused of aggravated robbery and asking for the public's help in locating him.

Martez Carrigan of Hope, Arkansas is accused of attempting to snatch a woman's purse in January.

According to police, a woman shopping at Sams Club was loading a case of water into her car when Carrigan allegedly tried to steal her purse from her.

The woman grabbed her purse, refusing to let it go. He flashed a gun at her, but she refused to let go. Carrigan let go, and she ran into the store to get help.

Surveillance video prior to the incident showed Carrigan in the store. Investigators were able to identify him.

Investigators say that they've been looking for Carrigan, but have not been able to find him.

Anyone with information is urged to call (903) 798-3116 or CrimeStoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

