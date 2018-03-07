TTPD increases patrols during spring break

To decrease the number of drunk driving incidents, Texas law enforcement agencies will increase DWI patrols starting now through March 19.

According to a news release from Texarkana Texas Police Department, more than half of drivers involved in fatal drunk driving crashes were between the ages of 17 and 34.

The patrols are a part of the Texas Department of Transportation's "Plan While You Can" campaign.

“We encourage young people to make wise decisions during the Spring Break holiday,” said Traffic Sergeant Billy McAnally, in a news release. “Drinking and driving can have a severe impact the future of a young person for the rest of their life. Please plan ahead for a sober ride before the party starts. And remember, drinking under the age of 21 is illegal.”

During 2017's spring break, there were 410 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Twenty people were killed and 48 were seriously injured.

For information on planning on sober visit www.soberrides.org.

