Man arrested in SWAR accused of buying stolen vehicle

Deputies in Lafayette County arrested a man Tuesday who they say purchased a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen in Benton, LA and taken to Bradley, AR to be sold, according to deputies.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Bill Davis says the car was stolen earlier that morning from a neighborhood off of Hwy 3.

Deputies stopped a 25-year-old man along State Highway 29 between Bradley, AR and Lewisville, AR when they were alerted that a stolen credit card was used to purchase gas.

Deputies believe the man who was arrested knew the vehicle was stolen when he purchased it.

Davis says they are still looking for the person who stole the vehicle from the Benton area. Bossier deputies plan on making a trip to Lafayette County to investigate.

The name of the man arrested has not yet been released. He is scheduled to appear in court for his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

