SPD searching for vehicle burglars

The hunt is on for two people who police say tried to break into a truck in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

The pair was captured on surveillance video back on January 28 in the 1600 block of Dilg League Drive.

In the video, a person gets out of a brown four-door sedan and walks out of view of the cameras. The vehicle then slowly backs up towards the person on foot.

Police say the person tried to burglarize the victim’s truck but the victim confronted him and both of the alleged burglars took off in their car.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the people responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, their website or via the app at P3tips to submit information anonymously.

