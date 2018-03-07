WalletHub: Study shows Louisiana worst state for women

A new study by Wallethub.com reveals the state of Louisiana is bad for women.

The study examined several factors in every state and the District of Columbia. Things like poor women’s health, unemployment, cost of living and poverty helped place the bayou state dead last at #51.

This follows a recent study by U.S. News & World Report that ranked Louisiana at the bottom of its Best States 2018 report.

The best state found for women was in Minnesota. Rounding out the top five is Massachusetts, Vermont, North Dakota and Wisconsin

More southern states were among the bottom of the ranking with the bottom five at Alabama, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

In Arkansas, its high women poverty rate contributed to it being placed it at #50. The lone star state ranked slightly higher coming in at #42.

Overall the study showed that Democratic states are friendlier for women. Below are some of the states' rankings in various categories:

Highest median earnings for female workers : District of Columbia

: District of Columbia Lowest median earnings for female workers: Hawaii

Lowest unemployment rate for women : New Hampshire

: New Hampshire Highest unemployment rate for women: New Mexico

Lowest percentage of women in poverty : New Hampshire

: New Hampshire Highest percentage of women in poverty: Mississippi (Louisiana ranked #49)

Highest percentage of women-owned businesses : Alaska

: Alaska Lowest percentage of women-owned businesses: South Dakota

Highest high school graduation rate for women : Nebraska

: Nebraska Lowest high school graduation rate for women: Nevada

Highest percentage of women who voted in 2016 presidential election : District of Columbia

: District of Columbia Lowest percentage of women who voted in 2016 presidential election: Hawaii (West Virginia came in at #50)

Lowest Female uninsured rate : Massachusetts

: Massachusetts Highest female uninsured rate: Texas

Highest women's life expectancy at birth : Hawaii

: Hawaii Lowest women's life expectancy at birth: Mississippi (Louisiana came in at #47)

Lowest female homicide rate : New Hampshire

: New Hampshire Highest female homicide rate: (TIE) Louisiana Nevada, Tennessee, Alaska

To identify the best and worst states for women, WalletHub examined two key dimensions: women's economic and social well being and women's health and safety.

Women's economic and social well-being was weighted at 60 points. Metrics include median earnings for female workers, unemployment rate for women, job security for women, share of women living in poverty, unaffordability of doctor's visit, share of women-owned businesses, high school graduation rate for women, friendliness toward working moms.

Women's health care and safety rounds out the last 40 points. Metrics for this dimension include quality of women's hospitals, female uninsured rate, share of women with good or better health, women's preventive health care, share of physically active women, share of women who are obese, baby friendliness, depression rate, suicide rate, women's life expectancy at birth, female homicide rate, prevalence of rape victimization among females and prevalence of stalking victimization among women.

You can read the full report for a closer look at all the states listed, metrics and information on data here.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.