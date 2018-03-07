Man arrested, accused of armed robbery, drug possession

A man is behind bars facing several charges after police say he ran from them and hid under a house.

Shreveport police say 32-year-old Cartilieus Claville was wanted for armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say during one of the robberies Claville is accused of he robbed a man of his money and shot his dog as the family pet tried to protect the man.

On March 1, officers reported seeing two men loitering outside of a vacant home in the 1200 block of Travis Street. One of the men was later identified as Claville.

Officers say he reportedly took off running and was later found hiding under a home in the 400 block of Lawrence Street with 14 bags of meth on him.

Claville was also charged with resisting arrest and possession with the intent to distribute a Methamphetamine.

He was booked into the Shreveport City jail on his charges and is currently being held at Caddo Correctional Center without bond.

