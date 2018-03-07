Expect more sporting events to come to Bossier City, panel says

Bossier City Council members unanimously agreed March 6 to buy 5 more machines that spray hospital-grade disinfectant to help city buildings, including fire stations, and ambulances steer clear of the flu and other infectious diseases. (Source: KSLA)

The Bossier City Sports Commission unveiled plans March 6 for several events, including the state wrestling tournament for another year. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Commission representatives also announced that Bossier City will host power boat races and several bass tournaments and will be a regional site for the junior college basketball tournament in 2019 and 2020.

Also Tuesday, Bossier City said it saved $4.1 million in public utilities over the past two years as a result of its partnership with Manchac Consulting Group.

The figures were unveiled during the City Council meeting.

Manchac Consulting officials say the savings are more than they originally projected.

"If you figure all the operations savings, emergency work, cost avoidance, you're looking at an excess of $4 million in overall savings by the utility department. So they're doing well," company representative Ben Rauschenbach said.

And City Council members unanimously agreed Tuesday to buy five more machines designed to spray a hospital-grade disinfectant to help city buildings, including fire stations, and ambulances steer clear of the flu and other infectious diseases.

