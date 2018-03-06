Caddo Animal Shelter offers free rabies shots Saturday

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is offering free rabies shots to pets with owners that live in the parish. (Source: POLA Foundation)

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is offering free rabies shots to pets with owners that live in the parish.

CPAS will be holding a free Rabies Clinic on Saturday, March 10 at the Parish Animal Shelter located at 1501 Monty Street in Shreveport.

The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The first 500 Caddo Parish residents that attend the clinic will be eligible for the free shots.

Shots will be given to dogs, cats and ferrets.

The vaccinations provide protection from rabies for up to three years.

In addition, pet microchipping will be offered at a special discount rate of $7.

For more information, call the shelter at 318-226-6624 or visit their website.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.