Barksdale AFB expect job growth, thankful for community support

During Tuesday’s visit Installation and 2nd Bomb Wing, Commander Colonel Ty Neuman delivered a state of the base address.

He noted the achievements of individual airmen and the excitement of the I-20/I-220 access project.

“This infrastructure project will provide better base security, alleviate traffic and create access to the interstate necessary to support future planned mission growth,” explained Neuman, “The recent news about state and local funding for the project brings us one step closer to being able to build new facilities bringing hundreds of millions of dollars of construction to the base.”

Beyond the construction phase, he said the base is anticipated to grow by at least 300-400 permanent positions; however, the breakdown between active duty and civilian positions is unknown.

Barksdale currently employs just shy of 1,500 active duty, guard and reserve airmen, civilians and contractors across the base and all of their wing partner units.

Colonel Neuman noted without the support of the local community, their success as a base would not be possible.

“We have over 600 airmen deployed conducting missions around the world, and many of those deployed airmen have families living in your neighborhoods,” said Neuman, “If you know one of these deployed families I highly encourage you all to reach out to that family and simply say thank you. Their sacrifice is just as great as those that are deployed and we cannot thank them enough for what they do for our country.”

The Colonel went on to encourage community members to get to know more about what happens on base and how to provide resources and assistance to airmen and their families through the Military Affairs Council.

The Colonel went on to say his airmen train to fly, fight and win every day and are ready to execute their mission anytime, anywhere.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.