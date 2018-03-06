Arrest made over shooting in which 7-year-old was wounded

Jackson Street residents are voicing their fears a day after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck.

Gun violence is no stranger to residents of Shreveport street where 7-year-old was shot

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a 7-year-old boy was wounded in his neck or shoulder area.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in which a 7-year-old boy was wounded. (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

7-year-old who was shot 'is expected to survive,' police say

BOOKED: Anthony J. Dotie, 29, of the 3400 block of Jackson Street in Shreveport, one count each of child desertion and obstruction of justice (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police have made an arrest over a shooting that wounded a 7-year-old.

The boy was found shot in his neck early Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Jackson Street between Mertis and San Jacinto avenues.

Detectives say the child and a 13-year-old were mimicking a video game and playing with a .22-caliber rifle designed to look like an AR-15.

The teen believed the rifle was an unloaded BB gun and shot the younger child once in the neck, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

Both children were in the care of 29-year-old Anthony J. Dotie, of the 3400 block of Jackson Street in Shreveport, at the time.

Investigators now think he hid the rifle in a closet and told paramedics that the child had been cut on a broken window.

Dotie was booked Tuesday into Shreveport City Jail on one count each of child desertion and obstruction of justice.

The child is expected to recover after being treated at University Health in Shreveport.

