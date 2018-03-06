Man in custody following manhunt in Minden

Authorities have one man in custody following a short chase in Minden on Tuesday.

Calvin Thompson was wanted out of Bienville Parish on warrants of arson and domestic battery, according to officials.

Thompson was spotted in the Loves' Truck Stop parking lot near Interstate 20 and Highway 531.

After authorities arrived at the site, Thompson took off into the woods.

Minden Police officers, Louisiana State Police, and Bienville sheriff's deputies aided in the search.

Thompson has spotted woods off Highway 531 and reportedly was later seen on the edge of the woods along the highway.

