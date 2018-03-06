Shreveport man found guilty on drug, gun charges

A Shreveport man was found guilty on Tuesday on gun and drug charges stemming from his 2017 arrest.

Roosevelt Thomas Ardison Jr., 41, was arrested in June 2017 during a citywide sweep intended to patrol known drug trafficking areas, according to a news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office.

He was arrested in front of a "trap house" in the 1600 block of Oakdale Street while holding hands with a 3-year-old girl. He refused a pat down and was found with wrapped baggies of cocaine, and a 9mm semiautomatic pistol.

Aridson is a convicted felon and was charged for both the possession of the pistol and cocaine with the intent to distribute.

Both are felonies, with the weapons possession charge punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison at hard labor and the drug charge punishable by two to 30 years in prison.

Each is without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Ardison will return to court May 8, 2018, for sentencing.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.