ArkLaTex Craft Beer and Barbecue Festival this weekend

This weekend, the public will have a chance to sample some of the best barbecue and craft beers the south has to offer.

The ArkLaTex Craft Beer & Barbecue Festival will kick off at 10 p.m. on Saturday at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, near the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

Tickets start at $50 and those wanting early access can buy a ticket for $75. Military members can purchase tickets for $45. Click here to purchase.

With ticket purchase, an inaugural tasting class is included as well as a festival t-shirt.

Ticket holders will have a chance to sample craft beers and a barbecue sample plate.

To register for the competition, click here.

Brewers include Flying Tiger, Abita, Karbach Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing, Bayou Teche Brewing, Parish Brewing Co., Great Raft Brewing, Red River, Flying Heart Brewing, Ballast Point Brewing Company and more.

For a full list, click here.

The event is a sanctioned International Barbecue Competition Association festival. Both amateur and professional chefs will compete for a cash prize.

No outside food or drink is allowed. No Coolers or large bags are allowed.

For the list of sponsors click here. Interested? Follow on Facebook here.

