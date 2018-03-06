ArkLaTex Craft Beer and Barbecue Festival on tap in Shreveport

On Saturday, March 10, the public will have a chance to sample some of the best barbecue and craft beers the ArkLaTex has to offer.

"It's a great marriage between beer and barbeque something that hasn't been done in the Arklatex before," said festival organizer John Psalmonds.

The ArkLaTex Craft Beer & Barbecue Festival will kick off at 10 p.m. at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum, near the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.

Festival producers Nick McElhatten and John Psalmonds say the growing craft beer community is what gave them the idea to have a festival in Shreveport.

"There wasn't actually anything to serve the people here as far as a festival where you could try a bunch of different craft beers that maybe weren't represented in Shreveport right now," said McElhatten.

Tickets start at $50 and anyone wanting early access can buy a ticket for $75. Military members can purchase tickets for $45. Click here to purchase.

With ticket purchase, an inaugural tasting class is included as well as a festival t-shirt. Ticket holders will have a chance to sample craft beers and a barbecue sample plate.

Brewers include Flying Tiger, Abita, Karbach Brewing Co., Lagunitas Brewing Company, New Belgium Brewing, Bayou Teche Brewing, Parish Brewing Co., Great Raft Brewing, Red River, Flying Heart Brewing, Ballast Point Brewing Company and more.

"We were definitely excited we wanted to be able to put our product in front of a lot of people that have never had it before and this seemed like a great venue to be able to do that," said Great Raft Brewing Tasting Room manager Bob Thames.

They believe the festival will be the perfect place to highlight their newest brew: 318.

"It's just a nice simple beer that you can fall in love with which to me, Shreveport is kind of that way, it's a nice easy going town you can easily fall in love with," Thames said.

Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will go to a non-profit organization called Veterans outdoors. They help those who served take the outdoor adventure of their dreams.

"So we're pretty excited to not only talk and reach out to some veterans but then use the benefits of this event to treat Louisiana veterans better than we ever have before," said Toby Nunn Director of Operations.

The event is a sanctioned International Barbecue Competition Association festival. Both amateur and professional chefs will compete for a cash prize of $12,000.

"The judges only get one bite so you gotta do something that pops in their mouth. A lot of complex rubs complex sauces, that's what separates it from regular barbequing... you gotta make it count," said Duke Medina the owner of Port City Smokers.

No outside food or drink is allowed. No Coolers or large bags are allowed.

