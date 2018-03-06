Tip leads to 5 arrested for drug charges

Five people in Bowie County are facing drugs after deputies responded to a tip Sunday.

Deputies say they were informed that Dustin Kyle Hunter would be bringing methamphetamine to a location in the 6300 block of Highway 59 South in Texarkana, TX.

Deputies then set up a short distance from the location to watch for Hunter’s arrival. Around 10:45 pm, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description on Hunter’s car pass him. He caught up to the vehicle and stopped it for speeding.

The deputy says he spoke with Hunter about his violation and got permission to search Hunter’s car and person.

Nothing illegal was found during the search of Hunter’s car.

Two blue plastic bags with around 7.5 grams of methamphetamine were found in a fanny pack Hunter was wearing.

Hunter then told the deputy he had about one more gram of methamphetamine at his home. The two went to Hunter’s home in the 900 block of Elliott Road in Texarkana, Texas.

The deputy says there were two women and a man inside of Hunter’s home.

They were identified as Ashely Elyse McGee, Jordan Shelby Brower and Hubert Earl Morine.

Both Brower and Morine had outstanding warrants and were placed under arrest for them, according to deputies.

Deputies say they found a syringe filled with methamphetamine during a search of Morine following his arrest.

Another syringe filled with methamphetamine was found in McGee's backpack and she was placed under arrest.

All three were taken to the Bi-State Jail.

While the deputy was investigating inside the home, a lieutenant was speaking with a man he found asleep in the backseat of a vehicle that was emitting the odor of marijuana, identified as Bryan Minton.

Minton informed the lieutenant he and his wife Kristy Minton drove to this location to hang out with Hunter.

When asked, he was unsure where his wife was.

Deputies found a purse that they believe belonged to Kristy Minton with a Ziploc bag of marijuana, a Mason jar with marijuana and hash during a search of the vehicle.

Kristy Minton returned and when asked about this purse, she claimed it and its contents except for the drugs.

She was arrested for possession of marijuana over two ounces and under four ounces and possession of a controlled substance over one gram and under four. She was also taken to the Bi-State Jail.

While at the jail, McGee told a deputy she needed to be alone in the bathroom to vomit. McGee was informed she would not be alone until she was processed and was given a safe place to throw up, according to deputies.

That's when she reportedly removed bags of methamphetamine from her bra and gave them to the deputies.

Another deputy took Brower to the jail. While on the way to the jail, Brower reportedly told the deputy that she also had a bag of methamphetamine in her bra.

The methamphetamine was recovered once Brower arrived at that the jail.

Hunter was booked for possession of a controlled substance over four grams and under 200 grams. His bond was set at $25,000.

McGee was booked in the jail for possession of a controlled substance over one gram and under four grams. Her bond was set at $3,000.

Brower was booked in the jail for her outstanding warrant as well as possession of a controlled substance over one gram and four grams. Her bond was set at $10,000.

Morine was booked into the Bi-State Jail for his outstanding warrant and possession of a controlled substance under one gram. His bond was $3,000.

Minton’s bond was set at $3,000 for her possession of marijuana charge and $5,000 for her possession of a controlled substance charge.

McGee bonded out of jail by Monday afternoon. The rest of the group remained in custody at the Bi-State Jail.

