DeSoto Parish superintendent moving to Jefferson Parish schools

The Jefferson Parish School Board selected DeSoto Parish School System Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley as the next superintendent of the Jefferson Parish Public School System. (Source: Jefferson Parish Public School System via Twitter)

The Jefferson Parish School Board selected DeSoto Parish School System Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley as the next superintendent of the Jefferson Parish Public School System.

The 9-0 vote came during a special session meeting Monday night in which Dr. Brumley gave a public presentation and answered questions from the public and the school board, according to the Jefferson Parish Public School System's website.

The school board unanimously voted to name @cadebrumley #JPPSS Superintendent pending a successful contract negotiation. Learn more about the educator tabbed to lead our district. #LaEd https://t.co/KTyEpQK4BZ pic.twitter.com/LstKIBqEzg — Jeff Parish Schools (@JPPSS) March 6, 2018

The board decision is pending a successful negotiation of Dr. Brumley’s contract.

Dr. Brumley served as DeSoto Parish superintendent since 2012.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.