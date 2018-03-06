LSP troopers ask for help identifying persons of interest in the - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LSP troopers ask for help identifying persons of interest in theft

Louisiana State Police are asking for public’s help in identifying and finding two people considered persons of interest in a Shreveport-Bossier City identity theft case. (Source: Louisiana State Police) Louisiana State Police are asking for public’s help in identifying and finding two people considered persons of interest in a Shreveport-Bossier City identity theft case. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
(Source: Louisiana State Police) (Source: Louisiana State Police)
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Louisiana State Police are asking for public’s help in identifying and finding two people considered persons of interest in a Shreveport-Bossier City identity theft case.

The case involves people making fraudulent transactions at several business locations in Shreveport and Bossier City during February and March of 2017.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is requesting that anyone with information that may help identify the people to please call 318.741.2732.

Troopers also encourage everyone to monitor their personal information closely and follow up on things that are incorrect.  

Here are a few clues from troopers that someone may be using your identity.

1.    You see withdrawals from your bank account that you don’t recognize.
2.    You stop receiving your bills or other mail.
3.    You find unfamiliar accounts or charges on your credit report.
4.    You receive bills for medical services you didn’t use.
5.    You receive notice that your information was compromised by a data breach at a company where you do business or have an account.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Dad punishes 'bully' son by making him run to school

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:58 AM EST2018-03-06 11:58:09 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:14 AM EST2018-03-06 16:14:07 GMT

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

    The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.

    More >>

  • 20-year-old sues Walmart, Dick's because they wouldn't sell him guns

    20-year-old sues Walmart, Dick's because they wouldn't sell him guns

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:46 AM EST2018-03-06 12:46:56 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 8:39 AM EST2018-03-06 13:39:48 GMT

    Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.

    More >>

    Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.

    More >>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:12 PM EST2018-03-06 17:12:56 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly