Texas election results - March 6

Tuesday was a party primary election in Texas, the first step in deciding who will eventually face off in the upcoming November election.

Polls opened from 7 a.m. and closed at 7 p.m. with several big offices on the ballot.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is running for re-election, trying to win a second term in office.

Congressional District 1 Representative Louie Gohmert and Congressional District 4 Representative John Ratcliffe are also running for a return to Washington D.C.

Most of Texas' top state offices are also on the ballot. Those races include Governor, Lt. Governor, Comptroller of Public Accounts, Land Office Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner and Railroad Commissioner.

As for the Texas Legislature, State House Representative Chris Paddie is facing a challenge in his bid to remain in office.

Numerous counties offices will also be on the ballot.

Here are the results.

