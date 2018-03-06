BPSO closes Arthur Ray Teague Substation due to high water

The entire parking lot at the Bossier Parish Sheriff's ART Substation covered with water, and as a precautionary measure, the substation will be closed until further notice. (Source: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington closed the Arthur Ray Teague Substation Monday for safety reason due to high water from the Red River spilling into the parking lot.

The substation is at 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City and serves as home for the Sheriff’s Marine Patrol.

It is also a location for south Bossier residents to pay their taxes, court fees, tickets and fines without having to drive further north to the substation on Viking Drive or the Courthouse in Benton.

Due to the temporary closure residents can still pay their taxes or fines at the Viking Drive Substation at 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City, or in the Bossier Parish Courthouse at 204 Burt Blvd. in Benton.

In a release, the sheriff's office says the substation will stay closed to ensure public safety while the water levels remain high on the Red River.

