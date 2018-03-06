Man seriously injured after crashing into pole

Police say a man crashed his truck just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Monkhouse Drive and Greenwood Road. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A man is fighting for his life Tuesday morning after hitting a light post in Shreveport.

Police say a man crashed his truck just before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Monkhouse Drive and Greenwood Road.

The man was the only one inside the truck and no other vehicles were involved, according to police at the scene.

The man was taken to University Health with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

His name has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

