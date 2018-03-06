Frost, light freeze possible Thursday morning

Spring-like temperatures in the ArkLaTex may have you thinking the winter season is over, but low temperatures this week may give us another taste of winter.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

The StormTracker 12 team is tracking clears skies all across the area over the next few days, which will warm up quickly during the day, but then temperatures will drop quickly at night.

The StormTracker 12 weather team has declared Thursday an Alert Day for the possibility of frost or a light freeze with low temperatures in the morning on either side of the freezing point.

This image shows where the freezing temperature line falls. We are still a few days out, but that line inches very close to the Shreveport area. The white line is a temperature of 32 degrees.

Now if you took advantage of the nice weekend and went ahead and planted some new flowers, you are going to want to take action to protect those plants.

Here are a few tips:

Bring any potted plants indoors if possible.

Cover any plants or flowers that you have planted in the ground with a sheet. Make sure to take off the sheet the morning after a freeze or frost so that they can get sunlight and air.



Check back for more updates throughout the week.

STAY WEATHER AWARE

Download the free KSLA Stormtracker 12 weather app to your smartphone

Check the weather page at KSLA.com

Follow KSLA Stormtracker 12 on Facebook and Twitter

Watch KSLA News 12 on Roku and Amazon Fire TV

Copyright KSLA 2018. All rights reserved.