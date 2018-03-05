Reruns Are Fun holding spring, summer consignment sale

Reruns Are Fun has grown from 32 consigners to 800 to 900 per sale. (Source: Jeff Dillard/KSLA News 12)

Reruns Are Fun is moms helping other moms clean out their closets, make some extra money and find deals on things they may need for their children. Now the venture is holding its spring/summer consignment sale. (Source: Jeff Dillard/KSLA News 12)

For 22 years, Reruns Are Fun has been all about moms helping other moms clean out their closets, make some extra money and find deals on things they may need for their children.

The venture that began with 32 consigners in a carport in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood now involves 800 to 900 consigners for each sale.

Consigners get 10 selling days, set their own prices and get 70 percent of what is paid.

Reruns Are Fun now is holding its spring and summer consignment sale of slightly used but not abused merchandise.

It is open to the public at 2000 Reeves Marine Drive (next to CenturyLink Center) in Bossier City from noon to 6 p.m. March 5, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 6 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7-10.

March 11 and March 12 are half-price days. Hours are 1 to 6 p.m. March 11 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 12.

And from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 16 is pickup day. That's time set aside for foster parents to shop for free for their families, their children and their foster children.

In conjunction with Reruns Are Fun's spring and summer consignment sale is Homeruns, which features home furnishings and decorations.

It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7-10.

