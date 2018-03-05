Shreveport again prepares to clean up its flooded parks

Several of the Shreveport's parks remain underwater.

Crews will have to wait for the ground to dry out once floodwaters recede, said Charles Hymes, manager of SPAR's maintenance division.

Only then will workers be able to start the cleaning up debris, litter and silt the floodwaters left behind.

Then SPAR crews will evaluate and repair any damaged structures and replace any flowers or vegetation.

Workers will take a close look at the fishing dock at C. Bickham Dickson Park and bridges at Hamel Park, Hymes said.

It also is unclear what damage, if any, there is at the city's new dog park.

"Just being the first time with the dog park being at the location, we don't really know what to expect because we've never had to go in and clean up that area," Hymes explained.

The biggest repairs anticipated are at Riverview Park, which has several electrical components.

The city just replaced some transformers affected by flooding in 2015 and 2016. Those likely are impacted again.

"Riverview Park is probably the toughest one to get back to its former glory," Hymes said.

SPAR officials say they will try to get the parks reopened as soon as possible.

"It's gonna be a slow process, but we are gonna work as quick as we can."

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.