Police find missing 10-year-old boy in Shreveport

FOUND: Ty Thompson, 10, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Kings Highway in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department) FOUND: Ty Thompson, 10, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Kings Highway in Shreveport. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
Shreveport police have safely found a runaway 10-year-old boy Monday evening. 

Police say Ty Thompson was found in the 600 block of Market Street. 

He was originally missing in the 200 block of Kings Highway around 4:30 p.m.

