Man receives life sentence after posting vulgar video online

Taurean Thomas, 32, convicted of second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Keithville man convicted in September 2017 of inflicting injuries on a man that left him with permanent injuries will spend the rest of his life in prison as a habitual offender.

Taurean Lamar Thomas, 32, was convicted of second-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon back on September 27, 2017.

On June 22, 2016, Thomas beat Ronald Reddix in the 300 block of East 74th Street in Cedar Grove.

Police say after he beat Reddix, he stood over his body and had a friend shoot a video of him holding a gun, celebrating the beating.

The rap video was later posted on Facebook.

The hearing on Monday determined he had three prior convictions for simple burglary, necessitating a mandatory life sentence. Thomas was also sentenced to 20 years for the firearm charge.

