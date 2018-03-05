Man faces several charges following reported robbery, police chase in Bossier Parish

Billy St. Andry, 30, faces numerous charges for a drug-involved robbery of a woman and another man. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

A man is behind bars Sunday afternoon following a police chase after he reportedly robbed two people at a convenience store in Bossier Parish.

Billy St. Andry, 30, faces numerous charges for a drug-involved robbery of a woman and another man.

It all started when St. Andry decided to run some errands and stopped at a convenience station on Highway 157.

Bossier deputies say he attempted to rob 22-year-old Tesse Sears, who was later arrested on drug warrants.

St. Andry then robbed another man at gunpoint, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. After St. Andry took the money, he drove off leading several law enforcement agencies on a chase.

Deputies say during the chase, St. Andry threw the gun and cash out of the window on Highway 164 in Haughton.

He eventually stopped just over the Webster Parish line where he was taken into custody without incident.

He now faces these charges:

Armed robbery (of another man)

Attempted armed robbery (of Sears)

Aggravated battery (for getting physical with Sears while in the vehicle).

Two counts of aggravated kidnapping (holding both Sears and the other man against their will)

Aggravated flight from an officer

Convicted felon with a firearm (simple burglary charge in 2013)

Obstruction of justice (throwing the weapon and cash out of the window)

St. Andry faces a bond of $630,000.

Sears was arrested on two separate warrants of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

She was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where she faces an $80,000 bond.

