Gun violence is no stranger to residents of Shreveport street where 7-year-old was shot

Martha Franklin, who has been living on Shreveport's Jackson Street for more than two years, has lost two children to gun violence and almost lost another, her son Patric (left). (Source: Christian Piekos/KSLA News 12)

Jackson Street residents are voicing their fears a day after a 7-year-old boy was shot in the neck.

Martha Franklin, who has been living on the Shreveport street for more than two years, said she's become numb to the sound of gunfire in her neighborhood.

"We just hear shootings around here all the time. I just hope they stop the shootings and stuff."

Franklin said she has lost two children to gun violence and almost lost another.

Now she simply prays for the best when she hears gunshots.

"You just hope and pray that it's nobody you know or somebody close to you. For a little child to get shot, that's bad."

Franklin's son Patric also is no stranger to gun violence. He survived being shot in his head.

"It makes me wonder what's going on, and it surprised me that it was a child shot," Patric Franklin said of the shooting just after noon Sunday.

"It's scary to me because I'm close to my mom."

Lashaira Brandon said she has lived on Jackson Street only since July but already is in the process of trying to move out.

"When I first moved here, it was gunshots every night."

Her good friend Willie Thomas II has been staying with her the past three weeks.

He said he remains in a state of disbelief.

"There's no way a 7-year-old should've been shot. When I heard a child was shot, I couldn't believe it."

KSLA News 12 multiple attempts to attain further information about the shooting from Shreveport police.

They've only said that the investigation is ongoing and that they'll release more information as it's made available.

