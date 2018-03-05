LA lawmakers end session 2 days early and with no tax deal

Louisiana lawmakers decided to go home two days early March 5 after the House of Representatives gave up on reaching a tax deal to help close a looming budget gap. (Source: KSLA News 12)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The Latest on Louisiana's special legislative session (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

The Louisiana House has given up on reaching a tax deal to help close a looming budget gap, and the Legislature has ended the session two days early.

After failing to pass major tax bills in recent days, factions in the House couldn't reach agreement on which tax types to use to offset the shortfall that hits July 1.

With time disappearing before the Wednesday deadline, the House threw up its hands and lawmakers wrapped up the session Monday, with no revenue passed.

Part of the $994 million shortfall will be offset with $302 million estimated from increased state income-tax collections caused by federal tax changes, leaving a gap of $692 million.

Lawmakers crafting next year's budget will have to propose cuts.

8:30 a.m.

As Louisiana's special session appears to slowly crash and burn, finger-pointing has replaced efforts to reach a compromise on taxes to help close the state's ever-nearing budget shortfall.

The session, called by Gov. John Bel Edwards, could end as early as Monday, with no bills passed so far. It must end by Wednesday, leaving the narrowest of windows for Louisiana House lawmakers to break through the gridlock of the last two weeks.

Failure to broker a deal after repeated attempts, however, seems to have hardened positions and amplified mistrust.

If the Democratic governor and House factions can't bridge the divide, lawmakers will head into their regular session next week having to balance the budget for the year starting July 1 with nearly $700 million less than they had this year.

