3 arrested in Hope, AR armed robbery

Three people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a grocery store in Hope, AR.

It happened back on January 11 at the Terry Powell Grocery.

Police say they arrested 42-year-old Otis Ellis, 44-year-old Maurice Trammell and 37-year-old Exie Wheaton Trammell.

Maurice Trammell was arrested by Hope police officers on January 25 and charged with aggravated robbery and felony theft.

Exie Trammell was arrested the following day on the same charges.

A warrant was issued for Ellis and he was arrested on March 4, by Lafayette County Sheriff's Department.

Police say Ellis is charged with aggravated robbery, felony theft of property, residential burglary and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Ellis was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility where he was held for his first appearance in court.

