OSHA, police investigating after person crushed by forklift at chicken plant

The Arcadia Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration out of Baton Rouge are investigating the death of a person who was crushed by a forklift Sunday.

Arcadia Police Chief Victor Rogers says 40-year-old forklift driver Robert Andrews had an accident on a forklift at the House of Raeford Farms.

Andrews was reportedly on the back loading dock at the House of Raeford when police say somehow he lost control of the forklift and it ran off the dock.

Police then believe Andrews jumped off the forklift and was pinned against a high beam by the forklift.

He was taken to Bienville Medical Center by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead due to internal injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. OSHA is also investigating the death.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to House of Raeford Farms for comment and has not heard back at this time.

