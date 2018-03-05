Forklift operator dies after being crushed in accident at Arcadia chicken plant

Robert Andrews, 40, died March 4 after the forklift he was operating ran of the back loading dock at the House of Raeford Farms chicken-processing plant in Arcadia, authorities say. (Source: House of Raeford Farms)

Arcadia police and OSHA investigators are investigating the death of a forklift operation after he who was crushed in an accident just before 7:15 a.m. Sunday.

Arcadia Police Chief Victor Rogers says 40-year-old forklift driver Robert Andrews, of Delight, Ark., had an accident on a forklift at the House of Raeford Farms.

Andrews reportedly was on the back loading dock at the chicken-processing plant in Arcadia when he somehow lost control of the forklift and it ran off the dock, police say.

Authorities believe Andrews then jumped off the forklift and was pinned against a high beam by the forklift.

He was taken by ambulance to Bienville Medical Center in Arcadia, where he later was pronounced dead due to internal injuries.

Andrews was employed by Delight Fabrication LLC, a contractor that was repairing something at the plant, House of Raeford Farms spokesman Dave Witter said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee and the Delight Fabrication family."

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Personnel with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's office out of Baton Rouge also are investigating the death.

The Arcadia plant put out the following statement Sunday afternoon:

"Due to recent power outage, House of Raeford Night Shift production shift will not work Sunday night, 3/4/18 and Day Shift will not work Monday 3/5/18. Maintenance and Refrigeration are to report to work for their regular scheduled shifts. "Normal operations will resume with Monday Night Shift, 3/5/18 and Day Shift Tuesday 3/6/18. "

Witter, the House of Raeford Farms spokesman, said the weather-related power outage occurred Friday and had no connection to the fatal forklift accident.

Electrical service at the House of Raeford Farms in Arcadia was restored by Saturday night, Witter said, but the plant startup was postponed because the power outage delayed the repair work.

With a work force of about 900, House of Raeford Farms of Louisiana LLC is the largest employer in Bienville Parish, according to the North Louisiana Economic Partnership.

