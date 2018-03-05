Light fixture sparks fire in church

A light fixture at a Shreveport church sparked a fire Friday night.

Electricians who were working at Trinity Heights Baptist Church in the 3800 block of Old Mooringsport Road reported the fire in the ceiling of the sanctuary shortly after 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the roof.

Just after 11:30 p.m., firefighters say the incident commander requested a second alarm as a precautionary measure to have additional manpower and resources available as needed.

The additional resources were not utilized after firefighters on-scene extinguished flames which had extended through the roof of the sanctuary, according to a release from the fire department.

The release went on to say it took 28 firefighters about 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire was considered accidental.

