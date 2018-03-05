Hwy. 164 reopened in Webster Parish

Hwy 164 between Doyline and Sibley was reopened Monday near the lake. (Source: Josh Roberson/ KSLA News 12)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Monday that Hwy 164 between Doyline and Sibley was reopened.

DOTD shut down the highway near Lake Bistineau in Webster Parish because of the amount of water that was flowing across the road.

Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when driving through areas where high water may be present.

