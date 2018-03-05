BCPD: Woman steals $90 worth of candy from Boardwalk

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's property crimes division are requesting the public's assistance in identifying an unknown female who entered the Rocket Fizz store, and stole candy. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers via Facebook)

Bossier City police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they believe stole about $90 worth of candy from a store at the Louisiana Boardwalk.

Police say it happened around noon on Valentine's Day at the Rocket Fizz store.

The woman was captured on surveillance images.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or submit your tip via the web.

