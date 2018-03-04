Authorities trying to ID suspect in theft of wallet from well site

This pickup was seen Feb. 27 at Joaquin Truck Stop when someone tried to use one of the stolen credit cards at the East Texas business, authorities say. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say this man is a suspect in the theft of a wallet Feb. 27 from a well site along U.S. Highway 171 at Gloster in DeSoto Parish. (Source: DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

DeSoto Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the man suspected of stealing a wallet in Gloster then trying to use a stolen credit card in East Texas.

The wallet was taken Feb. 27 from a well location along U.S. Highway 171.

The same date, someone tried using one of the credit cards that were in the wallet at a truck stop in Joaquin, Texas.

Authorities say the alleged thief appears to be in his 30s, stands about 6'3" tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has reddish brown hair and a beard.

He has a lightning bolt tattoo on his right ear lobe.

And both of his arms have tattoo sleeves.

The man last was seen driving a tan Ford Ranger that has a dented driver's door plus a light bar mounted across the hood.

There have been reports of the vehicle being sighted along Louisiana Highway 5 between Gloster to Logansport, authorities say.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call DeSoto Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800) 505-STOP (7867) or leave a tip on the website P3tips.com or via its smartphone app.

All calls are confidential.

