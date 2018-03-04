Sales tax fails as Louisiana session edges toward failure

Louisiana's special legislative session, which must end Wednesday, is costing taxpayers an estimated $50,000 to $60,000 a day. (Source: KSLA News 12)

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Another debate over taxes, another rejected bill in the Louisiana House, with the special session edging toward failure.

For a second time, House lawmakers refused a sales tax bill that is considered a linchpin of any tax deal to help close a looming budget gap.

The vote seemed to suggest the budget-balancing special session likely won't raise any money.

Factions in the House and Gov. John Bel Edwards appear unable reach agreement on which tax types to use to offset the $994 million shortfall that hits July 1.

Only 33 of 104 representatives supported the sales tax proposal in a Sunday night vote. It needed 70 votes to pass. After that vote, the House adjourned until Monday.

The session, which costs an estimated $50,000-$60,000 a day, must end Wednesday.

