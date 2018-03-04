K-9 retiring after a decade of ferreting out drugs for LSP

After nearly a decade of service, a canine with the Louisiana State Police has officially called it quits.

K-9 with LSP retires after 9 years of loyal service

Louisiana State Police K-9 Rico, a Belgian Malinois, is retiring after 10 years of sniffing out illegal drugs. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Rico is retiring after almost 10 years of sniffing out illegal narcotics for Louisiana State Police.

And his partner and owner, Troop G Master Trooper Rodger Cason, is heartbroken.

"I don't look at him as K-9 or a dog. I look at him as a state trooper. He's commissioned with State Police."

The Belgian Malinois was trained to sniff out a number of illicit drugs including methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cocaine and Ecstasy from outside a vehicle.

"If any of those five drugs is inside the vehicle or if they've been inside the vehicle recently, he's going to sniff it out," Cason assured.

Those drug busts led to an impressive and successful track record for the K-9.

"Between U.S. currency and drugs since I've had him, we've seized almost $4 million in drugs."

Cason said that although it's difficult to lose his partner, Rico certainly is very deserving of his retirement.

"He's gonna play and have treats and just enjoy living in my house."

State troopers say Rico will be missed by his human colleagues but wish him all the best as he transitions into retirement.

